One of the last places in Wisconsin to rent a D-V-D or taped movie is shutting down its operations. Family Video says it will close 250 of its stores across the U-S. That includes nearly 50 locations in Wisconsin. Each individual store will close when it sells out of its movies, games and other items. Family Video was once the largest video rental store chain in the Midwest. Streaming services and other at-home entertainment options eventually killed its business. The closest Family Video to Juneau County was in Portage.