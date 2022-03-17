Extension Is Over – Wisconsin Seniors Have To Update Expired Driver’s Licenses
The extension is over and Wisconsin seniors will have to renew their expired driver’s licenses. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation put that on hold during the pandemic. A news release from the D-M-V says drivers who are 60 and older and have licenses that expired in January, February, or March will have until March 31st to complete the task. Some of the drivers affected to be able to update their expired licenses online. Others will have to renew in person.
