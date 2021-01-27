The American Society of Civil Engineers isn’t impressed with Wisconsin infrastructure – basically roads and bridges. The organization’s 2020 report card gives the Badger State a D-plus. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson says we need to spend more money rebuilding and maintaining roads. Thompson says the condition of our roads is unacceptable after 20 years of neglect. He says the 460-million dollars in new revenue from a hike in registration fees will go to repairs, first. It’s estimated it would cost about six-billion dollars to solve all of Wisconsin’s infrastructure problems.