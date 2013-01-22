Governor Tony Evers notified the U-S Department of State Wednesday that Wisconsin will continue supporting refugee resettlement in the state. The move follows an executive order from President Trump requiring states to provide consent for refugee resettlement. Evers said “In Wisconsin, we believe in kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion—those are our Wisconsin values.” The state took in 472 refugees last year after more than one-thousand in 2017. Wisconsin counties could still vote against accepting refugees if they chose.