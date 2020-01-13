Wisconsin’s governor says he expects lawmakers to pass several important bills this legislative session. Governor Tony Evers sent a letter to both Republicans and Democrats Thursday asking them to quickly get to work on measures which have bipartisan support. One important piece of legislation would cap the price of insulin at 100 dollars for a 30-day supply. Two more would deal with the processing and storage of sexual assault kits. At one time the state had a backlog of thousands of those evidence kits.