Governor Tony Evers is calling a special legislative session next week to invest 250-million dollars of a projected revenue surplus in K-12 education. Evers says the additional money would restore the state’s previous “two-thirds” commitment funding formula for public schools. He wants funding for school-based mental health services, special education aid and 130-million dollars in property tax relief through equalization aid. Evers said, “we don’t have to choose between investing in our kids and reducing property taxes—we can do both.” He says the proposal to renew the state’s commitment to two-thirds funding was recommended by Republicans’ Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding.