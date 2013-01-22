Governor Tony Evers say more than five-million dollars from the CARES Act will be used to expand high-speed broadband internet in the state. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin will award grants to applicants from 2020 that did not receive funding and can connect customers by the end of the year. Evers said, “This pandemic further illustrates the need for additional funding to expand broadband.” The grants are expected to be awarded by the P-S-C next month.