The Evers administration will clarify unemployment application questions this spring to simplify the process. The revisions were announced Monday. The Department of Workforce Development says future claim applications will feature “plain language,” as much as possible, to be clear to everyone. The state is still dealing with a huge backlog of unprocessed claims caused by the coronavirus pandemic. When applicants make mistakes on the forms they turn in, that often brings on investigations and delays. The state is taking public comments on the new form through January 8th.