Madison, Wis. – Today, the Evers administration issued guidance for essential businesses during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The guidance includes information about business interruption insurance from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) and business loans and grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

“This is an extremely difficult time for so many small business owners, restaurants, childcare centers, and others that have been hurt by this pandemic. Many are already making heartbreaking decisions about whether to lay off staff or close their doors for good,” said Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable. “Every insurance policy is different, which is why our guidance includes several different steps.

“We encourage folks to first check their business owners’ policy to see what is covered. Second, they should talk to their insurance agent or insurance company about their coverage. And, third, if they are unsure whether or not losses related to COVID-19 are covered, they should file a claim with their insurer. Our team is also available to help with questions and insurance complaints.”

A Frequently Asked Questions document regarding business interruption insurance is available here. OCI also encourages anyone who believes they have been improperly denied coverage to visit http://ociaccess.oci.wi.gov/complaints/public/ for more information about our complaint process.

“COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges to Wisconsin businesses, but they will not face those challenges alone,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “Our office will continue to coordinate with state and federal agencies and offer whatever assistance we can to help businesses weather this pandemic.”

Multiple state agencies have mobilized to support Wisconsin consumers and businesses during the COVID-19 public health emergency. WEDC has compiled a list of state and federal resources specifically for businesses at https://wedc.org/programs-and-resources/covid-19-response/.