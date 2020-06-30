The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently recognized partner Equity Livestock Sales Association as a top 4-H donor. Acknowledged as a Green Diamond supporter, Equity contributed $100,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs through the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

Curt Larson, President and CEO of Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association says, “Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association remains committed to the development of the agricultural leaders of tomorrow.” Equity Livestock was established in 1922 as a federated cooperative, and aids producers in the marketing, managing, and financing of their agricultural businesses. “As we look to the future of agriculture, our board of directors is dedicated to helping today’s youth become tomorrow’s leaders.”

“We are truly grateful for the continued support of generous partners, like Equity Livestock Sales Association,” adds Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Equity helps 4?H create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow, moving communities, the state, our country and the world forward in ways no other youth organization can. We value our partners who help Wisconsin 4-H make a positive impact on our youth.”

Since 1914, Wisconsin 4-H has helped young people develop the skills they need to meet the demands of our complex and changing world. Growing out of a rich history of agricultural clubs that helped the University of Wisconsin Extension connect families to research-based advancements in farming technology and techniques, today’s 4-H has expanded to include science (STEM), leadership, healthy living and communications programming that will help Wisconsin youth build a healthier and more prosperous future.

4-H is one of the largest and oldest statewide youth organizations in Wisconsin, offering a wide variety of programs in both urban and rural settings. From the 4-H activities in the city of Milwaukee to the 4-H clubs in rural areas of Bayfield County, 4-H is making a positive impact on young people throughout the state. Nearly 150,000 youth participate in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year, and more than 22,000 volunteers support the program.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H leadership, youth development and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.