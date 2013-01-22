Enrollment Period Extended For People Who Lost Health Insurance
The enrollment period has been extended for Wisconsin residents who have lost health insurance coverage during the coronavirus pandemic. The governor’s office says when FEMA declared the pandemic to be a national emergency it opened the door for those people to get a new health care plan. Most lost their coverage because it had been accessed through an employer. Anyone who lost coverage can see what their options are online at HealthCare-dot-gov. Some people could be eligible for free or low-cost coverage through BadgerCare.
