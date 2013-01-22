The enrollment period has been extended for Wisconsin residents who have lost health insurance coverage during the coronavirus pandemic. The governor’s office says when FEMA declared the pandemic to be a national emergency it opened the door for those people to get a new health care plan. Most lost their coverage because it had been accessed through an employer. Anyone who lost coverage can see what their options are online at HealthCare-dot-gov. Some people could be eligible for free or low-cost coverage through BadgerCare.