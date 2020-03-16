Election Officials Encourage Absentee Voting, Seek Younger Poll Workers
Wisconsin election officials are encouraging more absentee voting to help combat the coronavirus outbreak. Something as simple as having voters bring their own ballpoint pen to the polls next month is being considered. It’s part of the effort to protect voters when they cast ballots. Milwaukee’s mayor is hoping younger people will volunteer to work at those polling places because the retired people who usually man the polls are more vulnerable to the virus.
