Efforts To Revive Bald Eagle Population In Wisconsin Wildly Successful
A map from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows how completely the bald eagle population has bounced back since the 1970s. Bald eagle nests number more than 15-hundred in the Badger State. Forty-five years ago there were just a few dozen bald eagle nests in Wisconsin. The Dane County Humane Society gives credit for the revival to the ban on D-D-T, added protections from state and federal endangered species laws, and public support of nest monitoring and protection efforts. Other conservation groups also credit passage of the federal Clean Water Act.
