Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, continues to urge the U.S. Department of Agriculture to act quickly to help farmers and people struggling to afford food during the national emergency caused by COVID-19.

In a letter sent on Friday to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Edge laid out three areas the cooperative sees as critical as the USDA considers how to apply relief from money allocated under the CARES Act economic stimulus package.

Direct financial relief to dairy farmers, including for losses by farmers who have had to dispose of milk due to the collapse of a massive market in food service.

Major government purchases of dairy foods that can fill a growing need among food assistance programs as millions of people lose jobs.

Flexibility in labeling, packaging and nutritional guidelines for dairy products redistributed to food assistance programs so people can receive the food without delays.

Edge stressed that the USDA’s response for dairy must be equitable, farm size-neutral and all-encompassing.