The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) today released information related to the total number of unemployment calls received, applications filed, claims processed, and monies distributed in Wisconsin as of the week ending August 22, 2020.

The Department announced, based on preliminary numbers, there were 13,739 initial applications filed the week ending August 22. Of those new applications, 1,569 applications are from claimants who have exhausted their UI benefits and applied for PEUC. This is compared to 14,605 in initial applications the week prior (week ending August 15). There were 161,335 weekly claims filed the week ending August 22. The continued high volume of weekly claims plays a large part in the sustained level of “Weekly Claims in Process;” issues that arise from those claims must be reviewed and addressed.

Unemployment Insurance is a joint state-federal program that provides benefits to eligible workers. Each state administers a separate UI program with state-specific laws and rules, but states must also follow the same guidelines established by federal law. Any answer given on a claim raising a question regarding a person’s eligibility must be fully investigated before benefits may be paid; this is referred to as the adjudication process.

Adjudication is the investigation and resolution of eligibility issues raised on unemployment insurance claims. Adjudication is a manual process that requires interested parties be provided due notice to respond to the eligibility issue. Eligibility issues arise from several places including the initial claim, weekly claim, employer contact, claimant contact, and tips from the public. Under normal conditions, adjudication typically takes 21 days to process.

Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits: If you’re out of work through no fault of your own, and you’ve worked for a covered employer (an employer who pays UI tax) in the last 18 months, you may be eligible for and should apply for regular UI benefits. Regular UI is available for up to 26 weeks (dependent upon an individual’s specific situation).

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC): A temporary program that provides up to 13 additional weeks of payments to individuals who have exhausted their regular UI benefits.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA): If you are not eligible for regular UI, you may be eligible for PUA. This is a temporary federal program that provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to individuals who are not eligible for regular UI such as:

Individuals who are self-employed;

Certain independent contractors;

Individuals with limited recent work history; and

Other workers not covered by regular UI.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC): A temporary emergency increase of $600 per week in unemployment benefits. FPUC provided an additional payment to individuals who are collecting regular UI, PEUC, EB, or PUA. It was automatically added to the weekly benefit rate. FPUC benefits ended on July 25, 2020.

“DWD is here to serve and assist the people of Wisconsin during these unprecedented times,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “As we experience sustained levels of claims, we will continue to push forward to resolve as many UI claims as efficiently as possible.”

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS CLAIMS STATUS

Approximately 498,500 claimants have been paid over $3.5 billion since March 15.

The Weekly Claims in Process column in the table below represents approximately 97,750 unique claimants with around 159,780 issues requiring adjudication. A claimant could have one issue or many holding up a week or many weeks. The current number reflects claimants who have filed at least one weekly claim, which is required for payment if eligible, since March 15, 2020 and have weekly claims in process.