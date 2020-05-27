The Department of Workforce Development has received more than 80,000 applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the month since the department began accepting applications.

On May 21, DWD began issuing payments for those eligible for the assistance

PUA is a new federal program that was established to provide assistance to people who are not eligible for regular Unemployment Insurance. People who are self-employed, certain independent contractors and people with limited recent work history are among those potentially eligible for assistance under the temporary program.