Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Tuesday morning, July 9, 2024, at approximately 11:00 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified that a dump truck overturned on private property, in the town of Union. Carl Henry Haugrud, age 63, of rural Viola, WI was operating a 1991 International dump truck in rural La Farge, WI, unloading gravel. While traveling uphill and rounding a curve to the right, the dump truck tipped over and came to rest on its right (passenger) side.

Haugrud was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured, but extricated from the vehicle by the La Farge Fire Department.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the La Farge Fire Department and La Farge Area Ambulance.