At least two hospitals in western Wisconsin are offering drive-thru coronavirus testing. Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse are using drive-thru windows to test people at no cost. The drive-thru method is believed to be the safest way to test for COVID-19. Gundersen will also test for influenza for a fee. Mayo says an Eau Claire drive-thru is in the works, but it does not have an opening date.