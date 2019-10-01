The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reports the latest statewide test scores are trending lower. Public school students did worse on reading, math, science and social studies when they took last year’s standardized tests. Officials say math proficiency was down to 39 percent, social studies to 49 percent and science proficiency dropped to 52 percent. Fewer students took the tests this time. The D-P-I reports 13 percent of all students opted out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost half the students in Milwaukee and Madison opted out.