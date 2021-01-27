DPI: Public School Open Enrollment Program Begins February 1
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reports the application period for the Public School Open Enrollment program for next fall will open Monday. It runs through April 30th. During the three-month period parents and guardians can apply to send their child to any public school in Wisconsin during the 2021-2022 school term. The D-P-I reports more than 65-thousand students transferred between districts through the program last time.
