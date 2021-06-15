DPI Approves $13.5M In Grants For Wisconsin Charter Schools
The Department of Public Instruction has approved 13-and-a-half-million dollars in funding for Wisconsin charter schools. State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor says the 19 federal grants help those schools with planning, opening, or expanding their education efforts. State officials say this is the fourth round of funding from the U-S Department of Education. The five-year grant program prioritizes schools that serve educationally disadvantaged students in grades six-through-12.
Comments are closed.