The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging hunters to make sure they know the difference between a deer and an elk. Two elk were mistakenly shot during the opening day of this year’s deer season last Saturday. The D-N-R says hunters should take an extra second to be sure of their target before firing a shot. Elk disappeared from the Wisconsin landscape in the 1880s. Efforts in recent years have restored them and it isn’t uncommon for deer hunters to see an elk. The elk population is about 400 and some individuals are found wandering throughout the state.