DNR Taking Applications For 2023 Class Of Conservation Wardens
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will begin taking applications for its 2023 class of conservation wardens next week. The application period runs from February 14th through March 6th. Wardens enforce laws that protect fish and wildlife, the environment, state parks and forests, and outdoor recreation participants. The D-N-R plans to hire about a dozen full-time wardens with training beginning in October.
