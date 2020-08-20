A master plan variance to open additional ATV/UTV routes and trails and establish a permanent snowmobile trail within the Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area is now available for public comment.

The proposed variance aims to provide better motorized recreational access to the property in two segments. A 1.3-mile portion of DNR road, currently serving as a temporary snowmobile trail, is proposed to be designated as a permanent snowmobile trail with ATV/UTV use during the appropriate seasons. The master plan variance also proposes adding ATV/UTV use to a DNR road currently open to street-legal public vehicle use in the northwest corner of the property.

Located in Oneida County, the Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area is a large, island-studded reservoir that includes 73 miles of shoreline (95% of which is undeveloped), 106 islands and seven boat landings. The ATV/UTV routes are being planned through the master plan variance process. A master plan variance is a change in the use or management of an area that is consistent with the area’s land management classification and objectives. The Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area Master Plan was approved by the Natural Resources Board in 2016.

The public can review the draft variance, associated maps and submit comments here. Questions or comments should be submitted by Sept. 9, 2020.

Questions or comments can also be sent to Adam Wallace, Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area property manager, via email at Adam.Wallace@wisconsin.gov or by mail at the Wisconsin DNR — Attn: Adam Wallace; 8770 Highway J; Woodruff, WI 54568.