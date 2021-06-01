Even if you’re just trying to help, you can do more damage by approaching a fawn than by just leaving it alone. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says spring is when white-tailed deer fawns are most common around the state. Scientists say a fawn, or a group of fawns, lying still and quiet with no doe present is actually a good sign. The does spend most of their days away from the fawns looking for food. The mother won’t return if people or animals are nearby. You can actually endanger the fawns by being nearby because your presence can lead predators to their location. It is illegal in Wisconsin to possess any wild animal.