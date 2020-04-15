MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting an online listening session in Marinette at noon and 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 to discuss the status of Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) and its subsidiary Tyco Fire Products, LP (Tyco) PFAS investigations in the Marinette and Peshtigo area.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam.

The DNR directed JCI/Tyco to provide bottled drinking water for three homeowners after sample results reported to the DNR on April 8 showed elevated levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in the homeowners’ private drinking water wells. Preliminary results revealed PFAS concentrations in a private drinking water well of 1,157 ppt while concentrations in two additional private drinking water wells measured just above 20 ppt. Drinking water was delivered on April 9 and April 10 respectively. The Department of Health Services (DHS) recommended cumulative groundwater enforcement standard of 20 parts per trillion (ppt).

The listening session will be conducted via Zoom web and video conferencing (exit DNR). Participants may join either session via the preceding link, or by dialing 312-626-6799 and entering the meeting ID number: 850160026.

An agenda for this virtual Listening Session will be available on the department’s Marinette and Peshtigo PFAS web page.

Representatives from the DNR will be on hand to answer questions and hear concerns from community members regarding the PFAS investigation and cleanup associated with JCI/Tyco operations in the Marinette area.

The listening session is the seventh in a series of 11 sessions as part of the DNR’s effort to provide open and ongoing communication with Marinette, Peshtigo and surrounding community residents.

WHO:

Christine Haag, DNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program Director

Dave Neste, DNR Remediation and Redevelopment Project Manager

Kyle Burton, DNR Drinking and Groundwater Field Operations Director

WHAT:

Representatives from the DNR will host an online listening session to answer questions and hear concerns regarding the JCI/Tyco PFAS cleanup and investigation. The DNR plans to discuss the first set of sampling results for private wells near the fields where biosolids were landspread historically.

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Noon-2:00 p.m. & 6:00-7:30 p.m.

HOW:

Join remotely via online: Zoom [exit DNR]

Join remotely via telephone: 312-626-6799 | Meeting ID: 850160026