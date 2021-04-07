The Department of Natural Resources says it has conducted a study that concludes high-capacity wells are draining three lakes in central Wisconsin. Former Governor Scott Walker signed legislation mandating the study released Tuesday nearly four years ago. It looked for the impact those wells might be having on Long, Plainfield, and Pleasant lakes in Waushara County. The study found more than 200 of the high-capacity wells have impacted the ecosystems and recreational use of the lakes. A water-use district could be created to implement new steps aimed at reducing the impact the wells are having.