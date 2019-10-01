Wisconsin’s hastily-scheduled wolf hunting season lasted about a day in most of the state and less than two days in southern and central zones. Hunters and trappers had quickly killed at least half of the allotment in the first few hours. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had set the allotment at 200 wolves after the species had been removed from the federal protected list. All remaining hunting is scheduled to end this afternoon (Wednesday) at 3:00 p-m. The hunt had been scheduled to last through Sunday. The D-N-R had been turned away by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals when it tried to stop the hunt that began Monday.