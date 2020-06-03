The Wisconsin Economic Outlook report provides an overview of the state’s current economic conditions and a forecast of critical economic metrics. Today, the Wisconsin Economic Report for May 2020 is now available.

“Our department has a talented team of economists, and they work hard to provide the best economic and tax data possible for Wisconsin businesses, government, media, and academia. This publication provides decision makers with a window into where the Wisconsin economy is now and, more importantly, where it’s headed,” notes Secretary Barca. “This kind of information is essential for planning and forecasting and is more critical than ever as businesses navigate the impacts of COVID-19 on Wisconsin’s economy. Given the massive uncertainty facing US and global economic conditions, this outlook is reflective of the current data available and is subject to significant revisions, as additional information and national forecasts become available.”

The Wisconsin Economic Outlook is one piece of a broader collection of reports and interactive data tools assembled by the Department of Revenue designed to provide more information to the public.

The Wisconsin Economic Outlook examines a variety of metrics including employment and personal income.