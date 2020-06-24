The Wisconsin Economic Forecast Update provides an overview of the state’s current economic conditions and a forecast of critical economic metrics. Today, the Wisconsin Economic Forecast Update: June 2020 is now available.

“Our Research and Policy Division’s team of talented economists is closely monitoring national data to provide the most up-to-date forecast possible for Wisconsin businesses, government, media, and academia. This publication provides decision makers with a window into where the Wisconsin economy is now and, more importantly, where it’s headed,” notes Secretary Barca. “Our latest forecast shows that the situation is fluid, but our economic indicators are now heading in a better direction. It looks like April marked the bottom, so we are hopeful going forward. Given the massive uncertainty facing US and global economic conditions, this outlook is reflective of the current data available and is subject to significant revisions, as additional information and national forecasts become available.”

The Wisconsin Economic Outlook Update is one piece of a broader collection of reports and interactive data tools assembled by the Department of Revenue’s Research and Policy Division designed to provide more information to the public.

The Wisconsin Economic Outlook Update examines a variety of metrics including employment and personal income.

