Democrats are vowing to redouble their efforts to make sure any voters whose registrations might be nullified by an Ozaukee County judge’s decision will be able to register again before next year’s presidential election. Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler says it’s not a crisis, just an organizing challenge – adding it’s a reason to work, not to freak out. The judge agreed that more than 230-thousand names should be purged from the voter rolls. Republican President Donald Trump took the state’s electoral votes by just 23-thousand ballots in 2016. Democrats say they will systemically contact everybody on the purged list who are most likely to vote for their candidates.