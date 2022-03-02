Democrats Call For Expanded Public Option For BadgerCare
Assembly Democrats are backing a proposal that would create a public health coverage option for individuals and small employers. The change to BadgerCare would create a new basic health plan for people making 130-to-200-percent of the federal poverty level. Supporters say the bill would increase access to health care in the state during the pandemic. The effort to expand BadgerCare started nine years ago and was rejected by then-Governor Scott Walker.
