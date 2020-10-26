Public health managers in Dane County are saying it is the office, not bars or restaurants, that a spreading COVID-19. Thirty-four different clusters of positive coronavirus test results have been linked to offices. Tracing has connected 14 clusters to bars, restaurants, or public gatherings of any kind. The Madison Chamber of Commerce says offices are safe places because most know how to clean and protect their workers. The data was released at the same time Governor Evers continues his push for limits on bars and restaurants as a way to limit the coronavirus spread in Wisconsin.