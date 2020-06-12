At 3:53 AM on Friday June 12, 2020 a crash occurred on I-39 NB at WIS 60 in COLUMBIA County

near LODI.

No assisting agencies were reported.

The crash involved 4 fatalities and 7 injuries. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on

The details of the crash are as follows:

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a series of crashes that occurred this morning along

northbound I-90/94/39 in Columbia County resulting in fatalities and numerous injuries.

At approximately 3:53 a.m., officers responded to a property damage, rear-end crash involving two

semis at I-90/94/39 at WIS 60 near Lodi.

At approximately 5:11 a.m., a straight truck piled into the first crash scene which resulted in a

Columbia County Highway worker being seriously injured, and serious but non-life-threatening

injuries to two state troopers. All three individuals were transported to UW Hospital.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., as northbound traffic was cueing due to the earlier crashes, a major,

multi-vehicle crash occurred along the northbound interstate near County K resulting in multiple

fatalities and injuries. A semi-tractor traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash

involving at least seven vehicles – two semi-tractor trailers, a dump truck and four passenger

vehicles.

The northbound interstate is closed at WIS 19 (exit 131) in DANE COUNTY with traffic re-routed

onto US 51 north. Northbound I-39/90/94 will be closed for several hours as authorities investigate

and clear the crash scene.

More information will be provided when available. If media have additional questions, contact

WisDOTs Office of Public Affairs at 608/266-3581 or at opa.exec@dot.wi.gov