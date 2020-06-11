Public health officials are rolling out COVID-19 contract tracing programs to help slow the spread of the disease by informing people who have had contact with someone who has tested positive. Of course, scammers are finding nefarious ways to use these efforts for their personal gain.

How the Scam Works

You receive an unsolicited message via text, email, or a social media messenger. The message explains that you’ve come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The message instructs you to self-isolate and provides a link for more information. Alarmed, you are tempted to click and get more details. But don’t fall for it! These links can contain malware that downloads to your device.

Another version of this scam involves a robocall claiming to be part of “contact and tracing efforts.” Again, the call informs you that you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. After electing to speak to a representative, the “contract tracer” asks you to verify personal information. This starts with questions about your full name and date of birth, but can quickly move to Personally Identifying Information (PII) and/or financial accounts. While contract tracers do normally reach out by phone, be sure to hang up if the caller doesn’t meet the guidelines described below.

How to tell a real contact tracer from a scam: