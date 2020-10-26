COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Resume At UW
COVID-19 vaccine trials at the University of Wisconsin are among those which have been resumed. Pharmaceutical giant Astra-Zeneca suspended the testing last month when a trial participant in the United Kingdom became since. A review determined the test vaccine didn’t cause the illness. The resumption of the trials was announced over the weekend. Scientists at U-W Health and the U-W School of Medicine will begin contacting participants after getting the approval to resume the trials.
