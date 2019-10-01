On Saturday November 6th 2021 at approximately 2:07 PM the Vernon County Dispatch center received a phone call reporting a vehicle crash involving 2 semis. The crash occurred near State Highway 131/ County Road U in the Town of Kickapoo.

Upon arrival it was determined both semis were fully loaded with corn. The first semi was pulling out of the intersection of County Road I and County Road U. The semi was operated by Colton Clary for Clary Trucking of Lone Rock. The semi behind Clary’s lost its braking power coming down the hill behind Clary’s semi; the operator, Dennis Hackl of Spring Green, was unable to stop before collision.

Both semis were hauling corn for Bar Ron Farms of Lone Rock. Emergency crews were on scene assisting transferring the load to other semi’s for approximately 8 hours. Lafarge Truck Center removed the semis after they were unloaded.

Neither operator was injured as a result of the crash.