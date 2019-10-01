The final figures are in, Wisconsin corn growers are expecting to set records this year. The U-S-D-A National Agriculture Statistics Service forecasting an average yield of 184 bushels-an-acre. Corn producers have benefited from a more normal weather pattern this year following a very wet season in 2019. If the forecast proves to be accurate, the yield will top the previous record set in 2016 by about three percent. This year’s yield would be about 11 percent better than last year.