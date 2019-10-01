Heather D. Carter, age 49, of Coon Valley, WI (Vernon County) was arrested following an extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation involving Drug Trafficking.

On September 23rd, 2022, agencies executed a Search Warrant at Heather Carter’s residence in the village of Coon Valley, WI.

Heather Carter was arrested for charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine.

During the course of this investigation, approximately 3 ounces of Cocaine, approximately 250 suspected Fentanyl pills, and approximately 15 ounces of Methamphetamine were seized.

The approximate total street value of these illegal narcotics is $25,000.

Heather Carter is currently in custody at the Vernon County Detention Center and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Heather Carter’s initial court appearance is scheduled for October 25th, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation were the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Coon Valley Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, United States Postal Inspectors Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Onalaska Police Department, the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group (WCMEG), and Coon Valley Emergency Services and First Responders.