On May 11, 2022 at 1:25 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a two-vehicle accident in the construction zone at U.S. Highway 14 and Cut-Across Road, west of Westby. Eli R. DeChamps, age 21, of Saint Charles, MN was stopped in traffic next to the traffic control flagger. Kennedy Nyangena, age 45, of Arlington, TX was traveling east on Highway 14 operating a 40-foot enclosed cargo truck. Multiple witnesses at the scene reported that the cargo truck made no attempt to slow down and slammed into the rear of DeChamps’s vehicle.

Eli DeChamps was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital. Kennedy Nyangena reported no injuries.

Assiting the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office at scene were Tri-State Ambulance, Coon Valley Fire Dept. and Coon Valley 1st Responders.

Sheriff Spears reminds the public of the consquences for tired driving and operating electronic devices while driving. Sheriff Spears asks motorists to slow down and be very attentive while operating in construction zones.