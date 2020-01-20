Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner says two-thirds of U-S Senate members won’t vote to remove President Donald Trump from office. The Wisconsin Republican says a lot of time and money has been wasted. During a visit to the district Sunday afternoon, the veteran congressman said impeachment shouldn’t be used just because people don’t like the results of the 2016 election. The impeachment trial begins Tuesday. Sensenbrenner is the former chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.