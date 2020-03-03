Congressman Ron Kind Worried About Obamacare Case Before Supreme Court
Local Congressman Ron Kind says he is worried about the future of Obamacare. The Affordable Care Act is being challenged in a case that has come before the U-S Supreme Court. Kind says the high court could strike down the federal health care program and leave thousands of people in Wisconsin without health insurance. The Democratic congressman says people would lose their protections against pre-existing conditions if the Obamacare rules are struck down.
