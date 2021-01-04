A 36-year-old Columbia County man is accused of attacking his mother and causing a standoff with authorities Saturday afternoon.  The incident happened at about 4:30 p-m in Marcellon.  His brother says James Tiedeman tackled his mother to the floor and held her there.  Then, he broke a picture frame and armed himself with a piece of glass, barricading himself in a room.  Bean-bag rounds and a taser were ineffective and a deployed police dog wasn’t able to reach Tiedeman.  Eventually, a deputy deployed two rounds of C-S gas through a window and the standoff ended after an hour.  Tiedeman was checked out at a hospital and is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail on several charges, including domestic-related battery, strangulation, and disorderly conduct.