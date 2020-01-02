A 29-year-old Janesville man faces tentative charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police say Zerrick Hammett was arrested after he admitted he fired his gun to celebrate New Year’s Day. Officers responded to a shots-fired call at about 3:00 A-M Wednesday. The caller reported seeing somebody shooting a handgun from a nearby balcony. Three people were detained and Hammett then admitted shooting the gun.