Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up again to present the “Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Contest” for Wisconsin 4-H clubs. More than 1600 clubs are eligible to create and submit a flavor ‘recipe’ with the top clubs named as finalists, and the top flavor produced for summer 2021.

According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor. “The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest beginning next July.” The annual contest has already yielded popular flavors including Deep Woods, created by the Badger Boosters 4-H Club of West Bend and Wisconsin Campfire S’mores, created by the Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond. This year’s winning flavor was Road Trip Wisconsin, created by the Trail Blazers 4-H Club of Holmen in LaCrosse County.

A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judges the entries. The company manufacturers more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, sherbet and sorbet at its Manitowoc, Wisconsin, plant, and distributes products in five states. Many of the flavors now produced by Cedar Crest, including Wisconsin Campfire S’mores and Big Muddy, are a result of the contest.

More information and the entry form are available at www.cedarcresticecream.com. Entries are due by November 13, 2020. The winner will be announced in December 2020.

Based in Madison, WI, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation at www.Wis4HFoundation.org.