Organizers say the annual polar plunge to raise money for cancer may be over after 20 years in Cazenovia. It has grown so much they can’t find enough volunteers to keep the event going. Teri Benning started it to remember a young Cazenovia mother who lost her battle to cancer – and it has raised an estimated 350-thousand dollars. About 50 people jumped into the cold water last Saturday. Many people in the area are hoping new leadership will take over and more volunteers will come forward to keep it alive.