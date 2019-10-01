On October 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:40 pm, the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a call of a car and tractor crash on County rd J, in the Township of Franklin.

Kathryn Obrien , 62, of rural Soldiers Grove was traveling south on County RD J. The driver of the tractor was also traveling south and slowing to turn onto Green Acres RD when OBrien’s vehicle collided into the back of the tractor. The airbag was deployed on OBrien’s vehicle. Both parties were evaluated on scene by Tri-State Ambulance and the Viroqua First Responders.

The tractor operator was later taken by private vehicle for injuries sustained.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was the Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua First Responders, and Tri-State Ambulance.