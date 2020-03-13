U-W Health reports calls to its special coronavirus hotline are increasing.  Staff members had to respond to 172 calls Wednesday and there have been 600 so far.  U-W Health says the calls increased after President Donald Trump discussed the coronavirus pandemic during a live broadcast from the Oval Office Wednesday night.  People who think they might need to be tested for coronavirus at a clinic, urgent care or emergency room can call the hotline at 608-720-5300.