Calls To Coronavirus Hotline Skyrocketing
U-W Health reports calls to its special coronavirus hotline are increasing. Staff members had to respond to 172 calls Wednesday and there have been 600 so far. U-W Health says the calls increased after President Donald Trump discussed the coronavirus pandemic during a live broadcast from the Oval Office Wednesday night. People who think they might need to be tested for coronavirus at a clinic, urgent care or emergency room can call the hotline at 608-720-5300.
