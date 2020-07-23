Summer is here, and after months of social distancing, many Americans are itching for a getaway. However, fears of the coronavirus are keeping most Americans away from their usual vacation spots. Rather than packing up the car or catching a flight to their preferred beach, Americans are planning for a summer spent in the backyard. This year is shaping up to be the summer of staycations, and scammers are ready to capitalize on a spike in consumer interest in above ground swimming pools.

Home-bound Americans are trading the usually crowded beaches for their own backyard oasis. While some have reinvested the money they would have spent on a tropical vacation in a new RV, others are opting for a swimming pool they can enjoy all summer long. From Michigan to Texas, sales for above ground swimming pools are rising, and that means scammers are taking notice. Pools are suddenly so popular that some sellers can’t keep them in stock.

Above-ground pools are more affordable than in-ground pools, and they can even last long enough for families to enjoy them for many years to come. Plus, they’re relatively easy to install, making them a quick fix for quarantine boredom. Above-ground pools are just the latest addition to a long list of hot-ticket items that consumers want to make the summer of coronavirus a little bit easier. As trustworthy companies run low on stock, consumers are more likely to turn to suspicious websites.

If you’re in the market for an above-ground pool this summer, BBB offers these tips: