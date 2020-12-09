On December 8, 2020 at 3:32 PM, Alexis Lyon, age 21, was driving westbound on State Highway 56 east of Elm Drive in the Town of Liberty. Lyon’s vehicle suddenly blew a tire, and she moved too far onto the gravel shoulder of the road and lost control. The vehicle struck several trees and all the airbags were deployed. Lyon did not report any injuries. The passenger, Dalton Pierce, age 18, also was uninjured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. This accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.